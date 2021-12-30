Didi, China’s troubled ride-hailing giant, reports a $4.7 billion loss in the third quarter.

Didi Global, the Chinese ride-hailing behemoth, announced a $4.7 billion loss in the third quarter, as sales plunged due to Beijing’s regulatory crackdown.

The problems for the company, dubbed “China’s Uber,” began after it listed in New York in June, ostensibly against Beijing’s desires.

After that, China surprised investors by conducting a cyber-investigation into the corporation.

Didi’s stock has dropped nearly two-thirds in value since it was banned from app stores. This month, the company stated that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and relocate to Hong Kong.

In a regulatory statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, it disclosed a third-quarter loss of $4.7 billion, accounting for the majority of the company’s losses for the year.

For the first nine months of the year, it lost $6.3 billion in operational income.

Total revenue fell 11% in the third quarter after China withdrew Didi from domestic app stores in July, making it impossible for new users to sign up.

China has proposed a new rule that would require companies seeking international IPOs to register with the securities regulator. If a listing is deemed a national security threat, it will be removed.

Some of China’s largest companies have gone public in the US in quest of more established markets and new lines of credit from a large investor base, but enthusiasm has waned as tensions between Washington and Beijing have risen.

Instead, Beijing has urged companies to list on domestic exchanges in order to secure data and prevent it from being exported, as well as to build China’s financial markets.

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has widened in recent months in an effort to rein in the country’s dominant tech and internet industries, as well as the influence of large corporations.