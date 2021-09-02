Didi and Meituan, two ride-hailing companies in China, have been ordered to halt their “disorderly expansion.”

In the midst of a national crackdown on the internet industry, Chinese regulators summoned Didi Chuxing and ten other auto platforms to demand they stop “disorderly expansion” and “vicious competition” techniques, the government said Thursday.

China has increased its scrutiny of its major digital giants in industries ranging from e-commerce to entertainment in recent months, starting antitrust investigations and enacting stringent regulations.

Regulators told the companies, including the ride-hailing part of big services app Meituan, that the market was plagued by bad behavior, such as hiring unqualified drivers and “shifting the risks of operations onto drivers,” according to a statement from the transport ministry.

The businesses were told to look into internal issues and “immediately rectify” bad behavior, with regulators emphasizing that ride-hailing services must also lower their cut from transactions and secure customers’ personal information.

The news alarmed tech investors on Thursday, with Meituan’s Hong Kong-listed stock reversing some of its early gains and trading at just 0.63 percent higher at lunchtime than the previous day.

Regulators launched an investigation into Didi the day after the company raised more than $4.4 billion in a New York IPO, and are allegedly considering banning international IPOs of internet companies that handle substantial amounts of sensitive customer data.

In recent years, China’s app-based services have grown into practically every facet of contemporary life, with entrepreneurs in industries such as shared bikes and food deliveries fighting fiercely for market share.

On Thursday, the transport ministry asked ride-hailing services to “keep a fair competitive market environment” and promote the industry’s “healthy and sustainable development.”