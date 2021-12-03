Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing company, will delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing behemoth, announced Friday that it would begin the process of delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange and preparing a Hong Kong listing, only days after US regulators approved a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies.

Didi’s decision comes after a year of sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdowns that have harmed large internet companies with significant sway over customers’ lives, such as Alibaba and Tencent, and just months after its massive New York debut.

“(Didi) will begin the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange today, and will begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong,” the business stated in a statement on social media.

The ride-hailing company’s IPO in June was swiftly overshadowed by a cybersecurity investigation by China’s internet agency, which came just days after the IPO and sent the stock tumbling.

Didi, which apparently went ahead with the US listing against Beijing’s orders, has been particularly severely affected by the government’s anti-tech crackdown.

Since winning a costly turf war against US giant Uber in 2016, it has dominated the local ride-hailing business, with more than 15 million drivers and roughly 500 million users on its app.

However, a month after the service was listed in the United States, it was removed from Chinese app stores.

Concerns about sensitive data being leaked overseas prompted government agencies to conduct inspections at their offices, citing “national security” concerns.

According to Angela Zhang, associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, Didi was “recommended by Chinese officials to go listed in Hong Kong rather than New York due to data security risks.”

“However, Didi did not listen and proceeded anyhow, so the regulators had to teach the company a heavy lesson.”

She stated that “all Chinese tech businesses will take data security issues seriously from now on.”

As the US has increased its inspection of Chinese corporations, some US-listed Chinese internet giants, such as Alibaba, have launched initial public offerings in Hong Kong in the last two years.

Listing in Hong Kong is considered as a means to avoid being delisted from US exchanges and to have access to a larger investor base closer to home.

In addition to local pressure, Chinese companies will be scrutinized more closely on Wall Street exchanges.

The ratification of a rule allowing them to delist was revealed by US market authorities on Thursday.