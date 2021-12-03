Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing company, will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing behemoth, announced Friday that it would begin the process of de-listing its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, only days after US authorities approved a regulation allowing them to do so.

Didi’s decision comes after a year of sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdowns that have harmed large internet companies with significant sway over customers’ lives, such as Alibaba and Tencent, and just months after its massive New York debut.

“(Didi) will begin the process of de-listing from the New York stock exchange today, and will begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong,” the company said in a message on social media.

The ride-hailing company’s IPO in June was swiftly overshadowed by a cybersecurity inquiry conducted by China’s internet regulators only days after the listing.

According to a Bloomberg article published last week, a de-listing might be part of a slew of penalties for Didi, which enraged Chinese officials by proceeding with its US IPO against Beijing’s objections.

According to the article, Beijing requested that Didi’s leadership remove the business from the exchange due to concerns over sensitive data leaking.

Following the implementation of a law allowing US market regulators to delist foreign businesses if they refuse to give information to auditors, Chinese companies may face increased scrutiny on Wall Street exchanges.

The measure targets Chinese businesses and compels them to reveal whether they are “owned or controlled” by a government.

Didi has been particularly severely affected by the state’s anti-tech crackdown, with its service being removed from app stores in July and government officials conducting on-site inspections at its headquarters due to “national security” concerns.

Didi’s de-listing is the latest setback for the company, which garnered $4.4 billion in its New York IPO.

In the most recent trading session, Didi’s shares fell 0.13 percent to $7.80, compared to an IPO price of $14.

The company is now worth roughly $38 billion, down from $77 billion when it first went public.

Didi’s app, which claims to have over 15 million drivers and nearly 500 million users, is typically the quickest and easiest way to hail a cab in congested Chinese cities.