Details and Rewards for the ‘Warframe’ event ‘Operation: Plague Star.’

A new Warframe update is out today, bringing back the popular “Operation: Plague Star” event as well as a brand-new warframe for players to unlock.

In ‘Warframe,’ what is ‘Operation: Plague Star’?

“Operation: Plague Star,” which initially launched in 2017, rotates in and out of the continually updated Warframe on a regular basis. It was last active in January 2020, after which it sat dormant for nearly 18 months.

The open-world event is currently back in rotation for a three-week period, giving players a limited amount of opportunity to participate (and earn any associated goodies) before it fades out of rotation once more.

In a word, the “Operation: Plague Star” event requires players to work together to defend the pains of Eidolon, an in-game location. A zombified meteorite has landed on the planet’s surface, and hordes of zombified adversaries are pouring out of it.

The theory is that a “boil” within the vessel regrows every few months, which is what causes the process to repeat itself.

By obtaining a rare toxin, you must safeguard Eidolon from the meteorite’s afflicted swarm. To rescue the day, you’ll have to go through a variety of complex processes to inject this poison into the boil.

To begin the “Operation: Plague Star” event, speak with Konzu on the plains of Eidolon.

Rewards for ‘Operation: Plague Star’

The main attraction of the latest installment of “Operation: Plague Star” is that players will be able to obtain the Ghoulsaw blueprint as well as the necessary crafting components.

This newest (and long-awaited) addition to the Warframe armory, which resembles a massive circular power tool, will allow players to rip through adversaries with a range of aerial strikes, sliding maneuvers, and devastating melee combos.

To entice you even more, the weapon may also be used as a strange mode of transportation, allowing players to ride it about the area like a push bike.

Players will be able to unlock the Ghoulsaw’s matching “Butcher’s Revelry” posture through the “Operation: Plague Star” event in addition to the Ghoulsaw itself.

Not only that, but as part of the September update, there is also the chance to earn precious relics, which will. This is a condensed version of the information.