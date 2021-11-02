Details about an Israeli LGBTQ dating site have been released by hackers.

Google has blocked the sites of a hacker organization that exposed user information from an Israeli LGBTQ dating service, an attack that some security experts blame on Iran, according to Israel’s justice ministry.

“The Google search engine has restricted access to the Black Shadow group’s websites,” the justice ministry said, adding that the action was made at the request of the government’s Cyber Unit.

Telegram, a messaging platform, had also been used to repress Black Shadow organizations, according to the report.

The announcement came just hours after Black Shadow leaked a massive dossier online containing potentially millions of Atraf dating site users.

Over the weekend, Black Shadow leaked a batch of Atraf user accounts, and on Sunday, he wanted $1 million within 48 hours to avert a larger breach.

CyberServe, an Israeli web development firm, owns Atraf.

CyberServe’s hack resembled prior Iran-linked attempts, according to Keren Elazari, a cyber security specialist and researcher at Tel Aviv and Reichman universities.

“It was the same strategy, the same technical tools, and the same behavior,” she added, referring to the internet leak, the threat, the victim blaming, and the demand for ransom.

The Aguda — The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel — board member Hilda Peer told AFP that calls to the group’s hotline had doubled.

Atraf’s predominantly male clients were concerned that their personal information might be leaked, with some describing the leak as “life threatening,” according to Peer.

She went on to say, “They picked the appropriate target to cause panic.”

When Amir Lev-Brinker, an LGBTQ activist, accessed the site before getting married, he found security appeared to be lacking, according to AFP.

“Everyone is aware that I am gay,” Lev-Brinker stated. “However, there are still some things you wish were kept hidden.” Atraf stated that it was working “vigorously” to deal with the breach.

Cyber threat analyst Ohad Zaidenberg, who specializes in Iran, believes the CyberServe intrusion is part of a larger trend.

“The Iranian aggressiveness level in the cyber realm has increased in the last two years,” he said.

Iran and Israel have been fighting a “shadow war” that has involved actual attacks on ships as well as internet warfare.

Iran accused Israel and the United States of a cyber attack on its gasoline distribution system on Sunday, which wreaked mayhem at gas stations around the country.