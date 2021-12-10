Despite Turkey’s opposition, ExxonMobil and Qatar sign a Cyprus gas deal.

Despite Turkey’s opposition, ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy signed a contract on Friday for oil and gas exploration and production sharing off the divided island of Cyprus.

The contract was signed in Nicosia by Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, ExxonMobil Cyprus CEO Varnavas Theodosiou, and Ali al-Mana, director of Qatar Energy’s International Upstream and Exploration.

It is the consortium’s second gas exploration contract for Block 5 in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The collaboration discovered a massive natural gas reservoir off the coast of Cyprus in Block 10 in February 2019, the island’s largest find to yet, with an estimated volume of five to eight trillion cubic feet.

In late December, the consortium expects to drill an appraisal well on Block 10, with results due by the end of February.

The Covid-19 epidemic has halted oil and gas development off the coast of Cyprus.

“Despite the global oil and gas industry’s increasingly challenging working environment, today we are taking a major step toward enhancing our mutually beneficial collaboration,” Pilides said during the signing ceremony on Friday.

“We proceed based on international law and the Law of the Sea; this has always been our principle,” Pilides said when asked about Turkey’s opposition to Block 5’s license.

Block 5 fieldwork will start in the second half of 2022, she said.

Following Nicosia’s allocation of Block 5 to ExxonMobil, Turkey has threatened to stymie the company’s quest for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus.

The Turkish foreign ministry claimed last week that a section of the licensed area infringes on Turkey’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.

“No foreign country, corporation, or ship will be allowed to conduct hydrocarbon exploration activities in Turkey’s maritime jurisdictions,” the ministry stated.

It stated that Ankara would “protect” its rights as well as the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is solely recognized by Ankara, claims energy resources discovered off its coast, claiming that the island’s natural resources belong to both communities.

With substantial natural gas discoveries in Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt, the eastern Mediterranean has become an energy hotspot.

In February 2018, the Turkish navy was accused of “gunboat diplomacy” when it prevented a ship leased by Italy’s ENI from reaching its drilling target in Block 3 of Cyprus.

The European Commission has asked Turkey to de-escalate the situation and has pledged to protect the interests of Greece and Cyprus, both of which are EU members.

The EU slapped penalties on Turkey after it sent its own drillships into Cypriot waters to conduct energy exploration. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.