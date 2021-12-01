Despite the WHO’s Omicron Travel Ban Warning, Japan has halted flight bookings.

In reaction to Omicron, Japan has banned all new airline bookings into the nation, despite a World Health Organization warning against blanket travel bans as the new coronavirus strain spreads around the world.

The first instances of Omicron in Latin America were recorded in Brazil, prompting dozens of countries to adopt travel restrictions, primarily targeting southern African countries.

While Dutch officials revealed that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa reported its first cases on November 25, governments pushed ahead with emergency travel restrictions.

“We have instructed airlines to stop taking all new incoming flight reservations for one month beginning December 1,” a Japanese transport ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that current reservations will be unaffected.

On Tuesday, Japan verified its first Omicron case, and it had previously increased its strict Covid border controls.

On Wednesday, Japanese authorities said that they had discovered a second case of the new strain in an arriving visitor, this time from Peru.

Other Asian governments proceeded to tighten restrictions on Wednesday, with Indonesia adding Hong Kong and Malaysia adding Malawi to their travel ban lists.

Following the finding of Omicron in Hong Kong, the city-state placed Japan, Portugal, and Sweden on its most stringent travel restrictions list.

These actions occurred despite the World Health Organization (WHO) warning on Tuesday that such “blanket” measures could cause more harm than good.

It warned in a travel advice that the prohibitions could eventually deter countries from sharing data on the virus’s evolution.

It did, however, warn unvaccinated people who are sensitive to Covid-19, such as the elderly, to avoid traveling to locations where the virus is spread in the community.

It’s understandable for countries to want to protect their population “against a variety we don’t completely understand,” said to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Rational, proportional risk-reduction methods,” he said.

Omicron instances have been found in more than a dozen nations and territories, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Israel, Italy, and Portugal.

The first two cases of the variation were reported in Latin America on Tuesday, in people who traveled from South Africa to Brazil.

On Wednesday, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, announced its first Omicron cases.

On the same day, Canada imposed travel restrictions on Nigerians, Malawians, and Egyptians.

President Joe Biden stated that the US travel bans on only the countries of southern Africa would be maintained, without mentioning the other countries where Omicron has been discovered.

