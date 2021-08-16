Despite the Virus Surge, Japan’s Economy Rebounds.

Despite continuous virus outbreaks and restrictions, Japan’s economy rose marginally in the second quarter, recovering from a dip at the start of the year, according to data released Monday.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank at the start of the year as the government was compelled to apply viral restrictions that delayed consumption because to a new outbreak of infections.

Despite ongoing virus fears and limitations that have persisted for the most of this year, Japan’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected 0.3 percent in the three months ending in June, according to cabinet office figures.

Bloomberg polled economists, who predicted only 0.1 percent growth quarter over quarter.

The cabinet office’s report also revealed a minor higher revision for the first quarter, when the economy shrunk 0.9 percent versus an earlier estimate of 1.0 percent.

Despite avoiding extreme lockdowns, Japan has experienced a lesser viral outbreak than many other affluent nations, with 15,400 deaths.

However, for much of this year, Tokyo and a number of other cities have been under virus alerts, restricting alcohol sales and restaurant and bar hours.

Experts have expressed concern that the measures are losing their effectiveness, citing indicators that the restrictions are being broken more frequently.

Despite the restrictions, consumption was unexpectedly resilient, according to Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics who covers Japan.

“Thanks to a combination of greater consumption and business investment, the Japanese economy eked out some moderate growth in the second quarter of the year, averting a technical recession,” he wrote in a note.

“Despite the recovery, we expect growth to remain subdued in the third quarter as expenditure and production battle to recover from the pandemic’s disruptions.”

Japan is also catching up on its immunization program, which started much later and at a slower pace than many other wealthy economies.

The vaccination campaign has picked up speed, and almost a third of Japanese people are now fully vaccinated, but infections are at all-time highs, with daily cases in Japan surpassing 20,000 in recent days.

The increased number of cases, owing to the more contagious Delta strain, has cast doubt on the likelihood of a strong and quick vaccine-driven recovery.

According to analysts, there is yet optimism on the horizon.

Capital Economics’ Tom Learmouth commented, “Output merely nudged higher in the second quarter and won’t do much better this quarter as the Delta-driven fifth wave pushes back consumer spending.”

“However, with the vaccine rollout remaining on track, a substantial comeback in Q4 (fourth quarter) is still possible.”

He mentioned the 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. Brief News from Washington Newsday.