Despite the virus, Asian markets are rallying.

Despite Wall Street losses and a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant raising fears about the global economic recovery, Asian markets rose on Wednesday as investors sought bargains.

Concerns about lockdowns and travel restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest economy, were heightened by a new lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew imposed in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

A weak US retail sales report added to concerns about the latest Covid-19 wave, halting Wall Street’s five-year string of record highs for the Dow and S&P 500 indices.

However, despite the bleak outlook, Asian markets remained unfazed, with Tokyo ending a four-day losing run to close higher on Wednesday.

Hong Kong also experienced increases, with investors appearing unconcerned by Beijing’s new antitrust plans to rein in the country’s rising digital behemoths — proposals that saw Chinese companies listed on Wall Street plummet overnight.

Markets in China were higher, recouping losses from earlier in the week’s poor economic data from Beijing. Seoul increased, while Australia remained stable.

Despite fears of new viral infections, New Zealand gained ground as the Reserve Bank kept interest rates constant, opting out of a move that would have made it the first advanced economy in Asia Pacific to normalize policy.

In a note, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, suggested that reasons ranging from the NZRB ruling to lowering virus incidence in China could be causing the positive mood.

“Without looking geographically, much of the buying could be in more defensive companies, pushing up the headline indexes,” he noted.

The newest minutes from the US Federal Reserve, due later in the day, will be closely watched by global markets, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recognized that the pandemic was “still casting a shadow on economic activity.”

Investors will be on the lookout for any indications that the Fed intends to reduce its asset purchases, indicating that the central bank believes the US economy is now strong enough to ease its aggressive intervention.

As the Delta variant soars, oil prices stabilized after a four-day collapse triggered by the more bleak prognosis for world demand.

According to Daniel Hynes, senior commodities analyst at, "the market still looks to be unsure how the prognosis is looking amid mounting cases of the Delta type."