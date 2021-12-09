Despite the ‘Killer Caveat’ strikedown, the Philippines’ anti-terrorism law ‘threatens human rights.’

The Philippines’ highest court has overturned a “killing exception” in President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-terrorism law, but critics argued the rest of the bill still threatens human rights on Thursday.

The law, which went into effect last year, offers the country’s security forces broad powers to hunt down suspected terrorists, but critics claim it is being used to suppress dissent and target government critics.

Lawyers, journalists, and civil rights organizations had petitioned the Supreme Court to have provisions of the statute struck down as unconstitutional.

The court stated in a brief statement Thursday that the entire bench had agreed to declare two portions of the statute unlawful.

One, the petitioners claimed, was a provision known as the “killing caveat,” which they claimed was so broad that a protest or strike could be labeled a terrorist act.

According to Jose Diokno of the Free Legal Assistance Group, its abolition was a “major victory for the defense of civil liberties.”

After the court rejected objections to other clauses, others were more cautious.

“We applaud the elimination of the ‘killing caveat,'” stated Kalikasan, an environmental advocacy network.

The court, however, upheld “the draconian powers of the Anti-Terrorism Council, which arrests, harasses, and murders without regard for your legal standing,” according to the statement.

The anti-terrorism council, which is made up of members of Duterte’s cabinet, has the authority to order the arrest of anyone they deem a terrorist without a warrant.

Suspects can be detained for up to 24 days without charge.

Other provisions of the law, according to Cristina Palabay, secretary general of the rights group Karapatan, are “primarily unclear and vulnerable to subjective interpretations and hence abuse.”

Hermogenes Esperon, the National Security Adviser, declined to comment until he had seen the verdict. The whole decision has yet to be made public.

The government has maintained that the law is necessary to tackle terrorism in the country’s south, where communist and Islamist organizations have historically conducted insurgencies.

However, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has voiced worry that the measure could blur the line between criticism and prosecution.

Several critics of Duterte’s administration have been imprisoned, including opposition Senator Leila de Lima, who is facing drug charges that she claims were made up to silence her.

Maria Ressa, a co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize this year and one of the petitioners opposing the anti-terrorism law, is out on bail pending an appeal of a conviction in a cyber libel case last year.