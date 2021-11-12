Despite the IT crackdown, Alibaba and JD have a record singles day.

Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce behemoth, saw record sales during its Singles Day shopping frenzy, providing the company a much-needed lift after a tumultuous year in which it became the face of a government crackdown that battered the country’s IT sector.

Despite a much lower-key sales drive following government efforts to tone down aggressive marketing and unbridled consumerism, the firm said 540.3 billion yuan ($84.5 billion) was spent as China’s army of customers went on a spree.

Sales with industry rival JD.com totaled 889 billion yuan ($139.4 billion), which was also a record and up roughly a fifth from previous year.

Electric appliances, electronics, pet supplies, cosmetics, and other personal-care items were all hot sellers on Alibaba and JD.com.

JD.com’s stock climbed more than 4% in Hong Kong on Friday, while Alibaba’s stock fell more than 1%.

“Single’s Day,” named after the date 11.11, began more than a decade ago and was for many years a one-day, 24-hour celebration on November 11.

However, industry leaders subsequently extended the promotion from November 1 to November 11, with many stores and platforms giving discounts and pre-sales even earlier.

The shopping extravaganza has surpassed the “Black Friday” shopping frenzy in the United States and has become a measure of consumer sentiment in the world’s second-largest economy.

The government has substantially tightened regulation this year, concerned that Big Tech is becoming too big and abusing its market dominance.

The effort has spooked investors, slashing billions of dollars from Alibaba’s, JD’s, Tencent’s, and other key firms’ market capitalizations.

The government has targeted suspected abuse of user data and monopolistic business tactics by platforms, such as prohibiting merchants from selling their products on other sites, in e-commerce.

However, the government, which is working to establish a more contemporary consumer-driven economy that is less reliant on industry, exports, and government investment, is likely to discreetly welcome the steadily rising consumer sales.