Despite the Delta, jobless claims have reached a historic low.

Despite the recent increase in new COVID infections, the labor economy in the United States continues to improve. Initial unemployment claims fell to 348,000 in the week ending August 14, according to new data issued by the Department of Labor on Thursday, a new pandemic-era low. The new data follows an upbeat July jobs report, which showed that companies in the United States added 943,000 positions in the previous two months, the most since August 2020.

Despite all of the progress, weekly unemployment claims remain high, with the current level being the highest since 2013, when compared to the pre-pandemic period. Following the initial shock in March 2020, the labor market improved quickly and considerably, but the recovery slowed significantly as firms across the United States continued to lay off workers in the face of weak demand and continuing restrictions. Jobless claims began to plummet in April after months of lingering around 800,000, as the immunization drive generated optimism across the country.

While the initial claims trend is unmistakably encouraging, it only reveals half the story. According to the Department of Labor, about 12 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending July 31. The data includes the soon-to-expire Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which will be released with a two-week delay. With almost 8 million Americans reliant solely on those two emergency programs, it’s evident that the jobs crisis triggered by the epidemic in March 2020 is far from finished.