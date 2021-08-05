Despite the closed border, Google CEO Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand.

Officials announced Thursday that Google co-founder Larry Page was permitted into New Zealand despite the country’s closed border, purportedly for hospital care for one of his children.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents slammed the billionaire’s visit, demanding an explanation for why he was allowed to enter despite coronavirus travel restrictions.

Page “met relevant standards” to be granted entrance to New Zealand, according to Immigration New Zealand’s general manager of border and visa operations, Nicola Hogg.

“Mr Page is a temporary visitor. The Department of Internal Affairs is in charge of citizenship. We are unable to talk further without a privacy waiver due to privacy concerns.”

Hogg did not respond to the question of whether Page was needed to spend two weeks in quarantine before entering the nation, or the reason for his stay.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the millionaire was said to be based on a remote Fijian island.

The opposition ACT Party in New Zealand has urged on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government to be more forthcoming about his visit.

“The Government must explain why millionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed to enter New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and split families are unable to do so,” ACT leader David Seymour said.

“Larry Page was admitted into New Zealand, but the government refuses to say why he was allowed in.”

According to the Stuff news website, Page visited New Zealand when a youngster needed hospital treatment, citing New Zealand billionaire Stephen Tindall, who knows Page personally.

Page had departed New Zealand “quite a long ago,” according to Tindall.

While Seymour of the ACT Party sympathized with Page’s plight, he pointed out that there were many others with comparable problems who were unable to gain entry.

“I’ve had to tell them,’sorry, but there’s no way you can go over the border; government policy won’t allow it,’” he continued.

“New Zealanders who are stranded abroad and desperately want to return home deserve answers.”

Page co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in the 1990s and is the world’s sixth richest person, according to Bloomberg, with a net worth of $121 billion.