Despite the chip shortage, Nissan triples its profit forecast.

Nissan boosted its full-year net profit prediction on Tuesday after a strong quarterly performance helped it recover from the pandemic’s impact, saying it expects to weather challenges such as the chip shortage and rising raw material prices.

The Japanese automaker has encountered a slew of challenges in recent years, ranging from sluggish demand to the impact from the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, and its annual earnings were the last to break even in 2018-19.

Despite lower-than-expected sales volume this fiscal year, owing primarily to a microprocessor shortage, Nissan noted that “the quality of sales in each region continued to improve, resulting in increased profit per unit.”

The crisis-hit corporation now expects a net profit of 180 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from a previous projection of 60 billion yen.

However, it lowered its full-year sales target from 9.75 trillion yen to 8.8 trillion yen.

“The automotive industry continues to face a chip shortage,” Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

“We estimate that our sales performance efforts… will more than offset the sales volume decline resulting from these problems,” the company says.

A lack of semiconductors, a critical component in modern cars, has slowed global car production, which has been exacerbated by supply chain problems in pandemic-stricken Southeast Asia.

“This catastrophe has taught us the need of adaptability and resilience. We should not expect one crisis to be resolved without the emergence of a new one. Something new is going to happen, “Gupta continued.

Nissan made a net profit of 54.1 billion yen in the three months to September, reversing a net loss of 44.4 billion yen in the same period last year, when virus lockdowns wreaked havoc on the company and its competitors.

“Our strong earnings are the consequence of careful financial management, enhanced sales quality, and a relentless product offensive. This has aided us in overcoming various obstacles “Makoto Uchida, the company’s CEO, stated.

Despite the hurdles, analysts believe Nissan has a strong chance of achieving its objectives.

Satoru Takada, an auto expert at Tokyo-based research and consulting firm TIW, said, “Nissan is on the mend.”

“Returning to profitability is likely, and it is a goal Nissan must meet no matter what after two years of net loss,” Takada told AFP ahead of the earnings announcement.

“However, headwinds remain significant, including output reduction,” he noted.

Renault, Nissan's French partner, warned last month that it expects to produce 500,000 fewer vehicles than expected.