Despite the ban, the Cuban opposition will demonstrate.

Despite authorities forbidding the rally and preventing its organizers from leaving their houses the day before, the Cuban opposition has stated it will take to the streets on Monday to demand the release of political prisoners.

In recent weeks, word of the “15N” (November 15) meeting in Havana and six provinces spread quickly on Cuban social media platforms, with opposition sympathizers aiming to emphasize the prolonged detention of hundreds of inmates after the July rallies that made history.

One person was killed, others were injured, and 1,270 people were arrested as a result of the widespread protests. According to the human rights organization, more than 650 people are still incarcerated.