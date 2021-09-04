Despite Taliban threats, Afghanistan’s top television network remains on the air.

On the evening of August 15, when Taliban fighters stormed Kabul, executives at Afghanistan’s largest independent television network had a difficult choice: stay on broadcast or go dark.

Tolo continued to transmit, but it, like the rest of the country’s TV and radio stations, now faces a difficult and unclear future under the Taliban, whose reappearance has instilled dread in the media.

Throughout its 20-year conflict, the Islamist militant group has killed and threatened journalists.

During their rule from 1996 to 2001, television and most forms of entertainment were outlawed, and there was no media at all.

In a phone interview with AFP, Lotfullah Najafizada, the director of Tolo News, said the Taliban takeover “put us in a very, very tough situation… whether to continue our work or not.”

“As a 24-hour news organization, we didn’t even have an hour to think about it.”

Tolo kept on because the network had a responsibility to cover the news, as well as because resuming negotiations with the Taliban would have been a “absolutely difficult” undertaking if the network had been shut down.

Taliban authorities have instructed Afghan media to carry on as usual.

One official even sat down for an interview with a female Tolo News host, hoping to persuade people that the Taliban will be kinder this time.

However, many Afghans, particularly those in the media, remain skeptical.

Saad Mohseni, CEO of Tolo’s parent business Moby Group, told the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) from Dubai, “We’re worried, I’ll be honest with you, we’re nervous.”

“Everyone is having sleepless nights, but what the audience is going through is similar.”

Afghanistan’s independent media is in shambles as a result of the Taliban’s win.

According to the watchdog Reporters Without Borders, almost 100 privately owned outlets have ceased operations (RSF).

According to the Pajhwok news agency, several businesses have closed as a result of the Taliban’s financial crisis.

Many women have been forced out of the industry as a result of it.

Only 76 women journalists work for outlets in the Afghan capital, according to RSF, down from 700 reported previous year.

“Most women journalists have been forced to stop working” outside of Kabul, it continued.

Intimidation, harassment, and violence have also been reported.

In one horrifying event, a gang of Taliban fighters invaded the Afghanistan TV studio, which is privately owned.

They stood behind the anchor’s desk, assault rifles drawn, as their leader issued a statement to the audience, asking viewers not to be afraid of the gang.

Hundreds of Afghan journalists have been compelled to flee as a result of such threats. Brief News from Washington Newsday.