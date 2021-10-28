Despite supply chain issues, Samsung reports a 28 percent increase in profit.

Despite global supply chain issues caused by the epidemic, South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics reported a 28 percent increase in operating profit on Thursday.

In a regulatory statement, the world’s largest chipmaker reported an operational profit of 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion) for the July-September period.

Its revenues increased 10% year over year to a new high of 74 trillion won, owing to strong performance from its memory chip segment and continued global demand.

“Favorable market circumstances continued in the memory industry,” according to the business, resulting in “strong sales.”

In a statement, it stated, “The Memory Business achieved a considerable rise in earnings with record quarterly bit shipment and the second-highest revenue for DRAM (memory chips).”

The semiconductor division’s operating profits accounted for more than 60% of the total, demonstrating the division’s importance to the huge conglomerate.

However, the company acknowledged that memory chip supply problems will continue to harm it, stating that “a longer-than-expected component supply issue may need to be monitored.”

While the coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on the global economy, it has aided the growth of several innovative firms.

Working from home due to the pandemic has raised demand for Samsung processors, as well as home equipment like televisions and washing machines.

Supply chain issues are now affecting global economic activity, with corporations experiencing shortages of crucial materials, components, and shipping capacity.

The weakening of the South Korean won against the US dollar has boosted Samsung’s profit margins, adding roughly 800 billion won to its operational profit in the third quarter compared to the second.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship company of the Samsung Group, which is by far the largest of the chaebols (family-controlled conglomerates) that rule South Korea, the world’s 12th largest economy.

The conglomerate’s total revenue is equal to one-fifth of the country’s GDP.