Despite supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, homebuilder sentiment rebounded in October.

According to The National Association of Home Builders, homebuilding mood improved four points to 80 in October.

The current figure is still lower than the October 2020 figure of 85 and the November 2020 record high of 90. A score of more than 50 is deemed favorable.

Despite increased demand, NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a Tampa-based home builder, believes that supply chain interruptions and labor shortages have caused delays in the completion of newly constructed homes.

Sales conditions climbed by five points to 87, sales forecasts for the next six months increased by three points to 84, and buyer traffic increased by four points to 65.

“Builders are becoming increasingly concerned about the affordability challenges that most buyers will face,” said Robert Dietz, NAHB Chief Economist.

According to the US Census, the median price of a newly built home sold in August increased by 20% over August 2020. Homebuyers have been choosing to purchase a newly constructed home since previously owned homes have proven to be too expensive and out of their price range.

Building sentiment in the Midwest increased one point to 69, while sentiment in the Northeast, South, and West remained constant at 72, 80, and 83, respectively.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, 30-year fixed mortgage rates will rise to 4% by the end of 2022, up from 3.18 percent currently available to purchasers.