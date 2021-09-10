Despite South Korea’s antitrust law, Apple rejects the epic “Fortnite” request.

Despite a new Seoul anti-monopoly rule effectively outlawing Apple’s profitable digital payment platform, Apple refused to return the enormously popular “Fortnite” game to its South Korean App Store on Friday, deepening an ongoing conflict with videogame producer Epic Games.

With billions of dollars on the line, the two companies are at the vanguard of a global battle between distribution platforms and content creators over how profits should be split.

Last year, Apple pulled “Fortnite” from its app store after Epic included direct payment in the game, bypassing Apple’s own system.

Epic has filed a lawsuit against Apple for the removal, and the case is currently pending in US courts.

Last month, South Korea became the first country in the world to enact legislation prohibiting Apple and Google from forcing software creators to use their payment methods, thereby declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal.

South Korea will be the first country to enforce such alternative payment choices, allowing customers to avoid penalties imposed by store owners. It is expected to take effect in the coming days.

“In line with the new Korean law, Epic aims to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea, offering both Epic and Apple payment side-by-side,” the game business announced on its verified Fortnite Twitter account Friday.

Apple, however, told AFP that Epic Games will not be allowed back into the App Store until they agree to “play by the same rules as everyone else.”

“Epic has admitted to breach of contract, and there is currently no reasonable basis for their developer account to be reinstated,” it continued.

Apple and Google have been chastised around the world for collecting up to 30% commission on software sales and compelling users to use their own payment systems, which take a cut of each transaction.

They’ve been hit with a slew of class-action lawsuits over the rules, but last month negotiated an agreement in the United States that allows small developers to advise their users about other payment alternatives outside the App Store.

Senators in the United States introduced legislation in August that would make it unlawful for store owners like Apple and Google to insist on using their own payment methods for transactions.

A decision in its case against Epic is due later this year. Epic’s action-packed first-person shooter “Fortnite” is one of the world’s most popular games, with more than 350 million users — more than the entire population of the United States.

It is also free to play, and it generates billions of dollars in income. Brief News from Washington Newsday.