Despite scandals, European banks are active in tax havens, according to a survey.

According to a research released on Monday, despite many scandals exposing the dubious techniques multinationals employ to evade taxes, European banks have not diminished their presence in tax havens.

According to a survey by the EU Tax Observatory, which is based at the Paris School of Economics, Europe’s largest banks book 20 billion euros ($24 billion) each year, or 14 percent of their overall profits, in 17 countries with exceptionally favorable tax regimes.

Since 2014, when a series of exposes, such as the Lux Leaks and Panama Papers, exposed the tax tactics used by firms and high-net-worth individuals to avoid tax, that percentage has stayed consistent.

Despite the growing relevance of these issues in public discourse and politics, European banks have not considerably curbed their use of tax havens, according to the research.

The Observatory, led by Berkeley University professor and tax expert Gabriel Zucman, looked at data from 36 financial organizations from 2014 to 2020, with a particular focus on the big banks HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and Societe Generale.

“We see a range of situations: for HSBC, the majority of haven revenues originate from a single haven (Hong Kong), whereas in other cases, many tax havens are involved,” it stated.

HSBC was predicted to be the leader in these activities, with more than 62 percent of its pre-tax profits filed in tax havens between 2018 and 2020, compared to 49.8% for Italy’s Monte dei Paschi, which came in second.

The podium was completed by Standard Chartered.

To be true, both HSBC and Standard Chartered are major Hong Kong retail and commercial banks with headquarters in London.

HSBC, which employs roughly 30,000 people in the city, makes the great majority of its money in Asia, with China and Hong Kong being the two biggest contributors.

In an emailed response to AFP’s questions, the bank – which is the city’s largest lender – said, “Because of our legacy, size of operations, and strategy, a major amount of the group’s profits continue to arise” in Hong Kong.

HSBC stated that it does not use tax evasion tactics to intentionally transfer revenues to low-tax jurisdictions.

Standard Chartered’s primary business is in Hong Kong, a significant global financial center with a 16.5 percent corporate tax rate.

In an emailed response, the bank stated, “We are a worldwide corporation with extensive commercial operations in both high tax and low tax jurisdictions.”

"We only engage in tax planning that is related to a legitimate commercial activity," it says.