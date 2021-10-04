Despite rising prices, OPEC+ maintains its planned output increase.

OPEC and its key partners decided at a meeting on Monday to stick to planned mild increases in output for November, despite market expectations that the group would increase output much more to cool surging crude prices.

According to a statement released after the OPEC+ alliance’s brief videoconference meeting, delegates agreed to continue to the July timetable, which was to “adjust upward the monthly overall output by 0.4 million bpd (barrels per day) for the month of November 2021.”

The decision on Monday propelled markets even higher, with prices for the benchmark WTI contract reaching $78.38 and Brent contracts trading at $82, respectively, the highest levels since November 2014 and October 2018.

After the conference began just after 1300 GMT, the 23 countries in the group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, took less than an hour to reach a resolution.

Their decision was made in light of “current oil market fundamentals,” according to a statement released following the meeting.

While higher prices benefit producers in the short term by increasing profits – especially after the lean period caused by the coronavirus pandemic – there are medium-term consequences if rising prices impede the fragile post-pandemic economic recovery and hence demand for oil.

The tendency may also attract new competitors to the market, as well as drive a transition to renewable energy sources.

In August, when National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated the cartel was not doing “enough” to improve oil production, US President Joe Biden’s administration encouraged more output.

Morgan Stanley analysts warned last week that if oil prices rise beyond $80 per barrel, “demand destruction” might occur.

According to Goldman Sachs, Brent crude oil will reach $90 in the next months.

Even if OPEC+ members wanted to open the taps even wider, there were doubts about their ability to do so.

According to Kieran Clancy, an analyst at Capital Economics, “maybe the more relevant question is whether OPEC+ will even be able to fulfill these less aggressive benchmarks” established in July.

“In August (the most recent statistics available), OPEC managed less than half of its expected rise in output, mostly due to delays in operations in Angola and Nigeria,” Clancy noted.

“Delayed maintenance works and lack of investment, partially owing to the health crisis and partly due to the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy, are to blame,” Tamas Varga, an analyst with PVM Oil Associates, said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.