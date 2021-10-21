Despite rising inflation, Turkey lowers its interest rate.

Turkey’s central bank slashed interest rates for the second month in a row on Thursday, confirming the country’s loss of independence from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to economists.

Despite rising inflation and a sinking currency, the ECB decreased its target rate to 16 percent from 18 percent.

Following the statement, the lira continued to plunge to new lows against the dollar and the euro.

Erdogan has been pressuring the policy-making bank to lower interest rates in order to increase lending, encourage investment, and support economic growth.

This expansionary policy has aided Turkey’s economy in growing and outperforming its developing market rivals during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, there have been serious downsides as well.

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost a fifth of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to about 20%, quadrupling the government’s objective.

As a result, Turks are exchanging their liras for foreign currencies and gold in order to safeguard their decreasing reserves.

In a research note, Eurasia Group stated that Thursday’s cut “reaffirms that monetary policy is firmly under Erdogan’s authority.”

According to the research institute, a rising number of business executives, including Turkey’s main industrial group, are urging the bank to reclaim its independence and focus on exchange rate stabilization.

According to Eurasia Group, Erdogan is in danger of “dragging the Turkish economy into a president-made crisis.”

Turkey’s financial woes have sparked an uncommon outpouring of discontent within the country’s business elite.

This week, the Turkish Industry and Business Association took a veiled jab at Erdogan’s obsession with pursuing economic development at all costs.

On Thursday, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu urged the bank to “perform what the economy requires” rather than “follow orders” from Erdogan.

Rising inflation, according to the central bank, is due to “transitory” factors that will fade over time.

“Supply side factors such as rising food and import prices, especially in energy, and supply restrictions have fuelled the recent increase in inflation,” the bank stated.

“These effects are thought to be related to transitory variables,” says the report.

Erdogan is well-known for his unconventional stance that high interest rates generate inflation rather than aid to control it.

According to traditional economic theory, the precise reverse is true.

The one-percentage-point interest rate drop announced on Thursday exceeded market expectations.

In a research report, BlueBay Asset Management analyst Timothy Ash said, “There is currently an insane monetary policy experiment going on in Turkey.”

“Consider the message. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.