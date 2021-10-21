Despite rising inflation, Turkey cuts its interest rate dramatically.

Turkey’s currency hit new lows on Thursday as a result of a steep interest rate drop, which economists interpreted as proof of the central bank’s loss of independence from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Despite rising inflation and a rapidly sinking currency, the ECB cut its policy rate to 16 percent from 18 percent.

Fears that the decision will cause inflation to spin out of control caused the lira to lose more than 2.5 percent against the dollar after the announcement.

In a letter to clients, the Oxford Economics consultancy said, “The dramatic drop is utterly unwarranted by the inflation prognosis.”

It stated that the central bank is “obviously under orders to boost growth at all costs.”

Erdogan has been pressuring the policy-making bank to lower interest rates in order to increase lending, encourage investment, and support economic growth.

This expansionary policy has aided Turkey’s economy in growing and outperforming its developing market rivals during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, there have been serious downsides as well.

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost a fifth of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to about 20%, quadrupling the government’s objective.

As a result, Turks are exchanging their liras for foreign currencies and gold in order to safeguard their decreasing reserves.

After Thursday’s announcement, ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada remarked, “The market would need some convincing to trust the lira again.”

The cut came despite rising requests from business leaders, notably Turkey’s main trade association, for the bank to reclaim its independence and focus on exchange rate stabilization.

According to Eurasia Group, Erdogan is in danger of “dragging the Turkish economy into a president-made crisis.”

Turkey’s financial woes have sparked an uncommon outpouring of discontent within the country’s business elite.

This week, the Turkish Industry and Business Association took a veiled jab at Erdogan’s obsession with pursuing economic development at all costs.

On Thursday, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu urged the bank to “perform what the economy requires” rather than “follow orders” from Erdogan.

Rising inflation, according to the central bank, is due to “transitory” factors that will fade over time.

“Supply side factors such as rising food and import prices, especially in energy, and supply restrictions have fuelled the recent increase in inflation,” the bank stated.

“These impacts are thought to be related to transient factors,” the statement continued.

"The idea that inflationary pressures are simply temporary doesn't hold water," a market analyst remarked.