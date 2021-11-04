Despite rising inflation, the Bank of England maintains its interest rate.

The Bank of England left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.1 percent on Thursday, but hinted at a possible raise in the coming months to cool UK inflation.

Following a routine meeting, the Bank of England announced in a statement that it would continue to support the pandemic-stricken UK economy with cash totaling nearly?1.0 trillion ($1.4 trillion, 1.2 trillion euros).

The Bank of England lowered its growth predictions for the UK this year and next, while also stating that rising inflation would be temporary.

Governor Andrew Bailey later told a press conference that the bank “would always focus on the medium term prospects for inflation rather than variables that are likely to be transient.”

Market expectations had been expecting a rise in borrowing charges this month to combat the global economic crisis of runaway prices.

After the Bank of England stayed tight, the pound fell 1.0 percent against the dollar.

“The Bank of England chose to be cautious and defy market expectations,” said Yael Selfin, KPMG UK’s chief economist.

“The bank is balancing growing inflation with a shaky recovery, with supply chain issues… putting pressure on firms as they recover from the pandemic.”

The bank predicted that the UK economy will grow by 7.0 percent this year, down from 7.25 percent previously.

It noted that output would decrease to 5.0 percent next year, down from a forecast of 6.0 percent.

The Bank of England, on the other hand, stated that “some moderate tightening of monetary policy” would “likely be necessary” to bring inflation down.

To bring UK annual inflation back down to the central bank’s objective of 2.0 percent, policymakers “judged that… it would be essential to boost” the main rate in the coming months.

Consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom, which is now at 3.1 percent, is “now forecast to peak at roughly 5.0 percent in April,” according to the statement.

As Covid-affected economies reopen, global inflation is being pushed higher by rising energy costs and supply problems.

“It would be the wrong thing to do to chill down the economy in the face of these shocks,” Bailey continued.

Meanwhile, some experts have questioned the BoE’s and Bailey’s credibility after markets misinterpreted policymakers’ recent comments as signaling that rates would be raised on Thursday.

“It’s definitely one of those occasions where you have to question the BoE’s communication approach,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Policymakers voted 7-2 to keep the rate on hold and 6-3 to keep it unchanged.