Despite rising inflation in the United States, stocks are rising.

Despite data revealing that US inflation surged to a near 40-year high, US and European equities rallied on Friday.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month in 2020, the largest increase since June 1982, according to government data.

According to the Labor Department, the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was caused by increases in a wide range of commodities, including a 6.1 percent increase in gasoline prices, as well as increases in rentals, used car prices, and food expenses.

The statistic was closely watched by markets for its potential impact on the US Federal Reserve’s policy, which has previously indicated that it may accelerate the removal of stimulus before moving forward with interest rate hikes.

To combat rising inflation, a handful of other central banks have already increased borrowing prices.

The report revealed “the Fed utterly missed the mark with its transitory inflation forecast,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

For months, Fed officials and central bankers around the world claimed that the increase in inflation was “temporary,” because to supply chain issues created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, it has now become evident that supply chain bottlenecks will not be overcome fast, and workers are pressing for wage rises, raising the risk of longer-term inflation pressures.

“The inflation figures clearly indicate that the Fed will announce a more aggressive tapering plan at next week’s” monetary policy committee meeting, according to O’Hare.

While the Fed’s removal of stimulus and interest rate hikes should hurt stocks, Wall Street futures surged when the report was released. European stocks rose as well.

The dollar lost ground against its main competitors.

The fact that the dollar sold off and stock index futures rose in the immediate aftermath of the report suggests investors were relieved that prices ‘only’ rose 0.8 percent on the month to take the headline CPI to 6.8% year-over-year from 6.2 percent previously,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Official data released in Europe on Friday revealed that Britain’s economic recovery stalled in October, even before the arrival of the Omicron variety, which prompted the UK government to reintroduce restrictions.

In October, the UK’s gross domestic product climbed by 0.1 percent, compared to 0.6 percent the previous month.

In October, the UK's gross domestic product climbed by 0.1 percent, compared to 0.6 percent the previous month.

According to analysts, the slowing economy makes it less likely that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next week.