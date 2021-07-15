Despite rising earnings, Uniqlo’s parent company downgrades its outlook.

Despite substantial recovery in its third-quarter profitability, Fast Retailing, the owner of Japanese casualwear brand Uniqlo, trimmed its annual predictions slightly downwards on Thursday as the pandemic goes on.

Consumers are returning to stores following the pandemic’s first shock last year, but current activity has been lower than the firm’s optimistic prior yearly predictions to August, according to the company.

It has defended its human rights record as French prosecutors look into charges that Fast Retailing and other large fashion companies profit from the forced labor of China’s Uyghur minority.

Fast Retailing’s net profit increased 67.0 percent to 151.35 billion yen ($1.38 billion) in the nine months ending in May.

On sales of 1.69 trillion yen, up 9.9%, its operating profit increased by 72.1 percent to 227.89 billion yen.

“Results were lifted by considerable gains in all of the group’s four business sectors in the final three months of the period,” the company said.

“At the same time, new countermeasures in various markets to combat Covid-19 kept results below expectations, necessitating a minor modification to the full-year outlook.”

The company lowered its annual operating profit expectation for the year to August from 255 billion yen to 245 billion yen, citing weaker activity than expected under its previous aggressive plan.

The yearly sales forecast was revised downward to 2.15 trillion yen from 2.21 trillion yen previously.

Due to viral restrictions, Uniqlo locations in Japan briefly closed or curtailed their operating hours, but the firm also failed to “convey fresh and newsworthy product features,” according to the company.

Many products, such as loungewear and sportswear, were identical to popular offerings from a year ago, according to Takeshi Okazaki, chief financial officer.

At a news conference, Okazaki defended the company’s commitment for human rights.

Four fashion brands, including Uniqlo, have been accused of purchasing cotton from Xinjiang, China, where rights groups claim the Uyghur minority is subjected to forced labor in conditions that have been compared to concentration camps.

“Respecting human rights is our first goal, regardless of which nations or locations we are in. “We have controlled our supply chains to ensure that there are no human rights violations,” Okazaki added.

He didn’t say whether Fast Retailing utilizes cotton from Xinjiang, though.

“We only heard about the French authorities through the media. We have no further information. They have not contacted anyone in our group. As a result, we are unable to comment on the reported situation at this time.

“Brief News from Washington Newsday.