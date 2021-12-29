Despite public outcry, Russia is considering closing the Memorial Rights Arm.

A Moscow court heard arguments on Wednesday to close a Memorial group arm that fights against current human rights violations in Russia, a day after the Supreme Court disbanded the main organization, which documented Stalin-era purges.

The United States and the European Union both condemned the dissolution of Memorial International, the top rights group’s central organization, following a landmark verdict on Tuesday.

Memorial is Russia’s most notable human rights organization, founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov. It has documented Stalin’s purges and advocated for the rights of political prisoners and other marginalized groups today.

Memorial International, which maintains the network’s huge archives in Moscow and oversees the work of regional offices, was ordered closed by Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Memorial of failing to label all of its publications with the “foreign agent” label, which is applied to organizations that receive contributions from other countries. Memorial also “creates a misleading image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memories of World War II,” according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors have also moved to abolish Memorial’s Human Rights Centre for failing to declare its publications as “foreign agents” and for allegedly glorifying terrorism and extremism.

A prosecutor accused Memorial of “actively” aiding extremist organizations and organizations labeled as “foreign agents” at the opening of Wednesday’s hearing.

The prosecution claimed that Memorial was the one who had violated people’s rights and liberties.

According to political analysts, Russian authorities have utilized charges of extremism and terrorism to punish Putin adversaries.

The trials mark the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratisation movement, which began 30 years ago this month with the imprisonment of Vladimir Putin’s main critic Alexei Navalny.

On condition of anonymity, a Memorial lawyer told AFP ahead of the hearing that “it’s obvious” the court will order the closure of Memorial’s Human Rights Centre as well.

Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, expressed concern that the center will be shut down.

In a video statement, he said, “It is an incredible travesty that the Kremlin is now seeking to close down Memorial.”

“It speaks to the Russian government’s fears that the honest and impartial accounting of its activities that Memorial gives would no longer be tolerated,” he continued.

