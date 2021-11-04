Despite production cuts, Toyota raises its annual profit forecast.

After a solid quarter in which it weathered production constraints prompted by a semiconductor shortage and supply chain challenges in pandemic-hit Southeast Asia, Toyota raised its full-year profit projection on Thursday.

The world’s best-selling automaker has recovered from some of Covid’s effects faster than its competitors, but it has been unable to avoid the twin pains of a chip shortage and a supply bottleneck created by factory interruption.

Despite the fact that the Japanese behemoth raised its annual net profit projection, chief financial officer Kenta Kon warned of growing raw material costs.

He also apologized to customers for the delays caused by the chip scarcity, which led Toyota to reduce production by 550,000 units from July to September.

“We apologize for making many customers wait for their cars as a result of production cuts. We’re working hard to get cars to you as quickly as feasible “Reporters were informed by Kon.

Many automakers have been forced to slow or cease manufacturing due to a global scarcity of microchips, which are critical components of contemporary vehicles.

Toyota will continue to cut production in the current quarter, and its annual production target for 2021-22 has been decreased to nine million vehicles from 9.3 million previously expected.

For the fiscal year ending March 2022, the business now expects a net profit of 2.49 trillion yen ($21.8 billion), up from a previous projection of 2.3 trillion yen.

It maintained its 30-trillion-yen yearly sales forecast.

The increase was prompted by a 33.2 percent increase in net profit in the three months to September, to 626.7 billion yen.

Kon attributed the company’s outstanding results in the last two quarters to cost-cutting and efficient utilization of fixed costs, as well as boosting product appeal and investing for growth.

“Used car prices are substantially higher due to tightening demand in the new car industry, and the residual value situation has been good,” he noted.

Toyota will “retain the title of the world’s number one carmaker,” according to Satoru Takada, an auto analyst with Tokyo-based research and consultancy firm TIW.

Before the earnings report, he told AFP that “operations began to slow down from the first quarter as Toyota encountered difficult conditions in terms of its parts sourcing in Asia.”

“However, its business environment is improving as the impact of the chip scarcity appears to be reducing,” Takada said, describing a cheaper yen as a “tailwind” for Toyota and pointing out that the company has just recently launched. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.