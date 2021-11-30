Despite Omicron, Fiji moves forward with border reopening.

Despite the threat posed by the newly found Omicron Covid-19 strain, Fiji’s leader has told parliament that the Pacific nation’s border will reopen to international travelers on Wednesday.

Fiji has long set December 1 as the date when it will reopen its borders to international visitors in order to rebuild a tourism-dependent economy that has been hit hard since the pandemic imposed border closures in March of last year.

The recent appearance of Omicron will not derail the preparations, according to Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who would personally greet the first Fiji Airways flight into Nadi from Australia on Wednesday morning.

He told parliament on Monday that “we are still emerging from the awful pandemic that we suffered and are just starting to recover from its economic destruction.”

“Businesses are reopening… and individuals are returning to their daily routines.

The Omicron variety has shook global markets and spurred several governments to tighten border controls, with Japan and Israel considering banning all new foreign visitors.

Fiji has strengthened limits on arrivals from southern Africa, but not on “travel partner” countries, whose inhabitants can still enjoy a tropical vacation in the Pacific paradise.

Japan, New Zealand, the United States, and France are among them, as are countries where Omicron has been found, such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Bainimarama was convinced that Fiji’s 90 percent adult immunization rate would aid in the containment of any outbreak if proper health measures were followed.

“We must all be serious, watchful, and on high alert,” he warned.

Prior to departure, foreign visitors must be completely vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.

They must stay in specific zones once they arrive in Fiji, where all contacts, from hotel personnel to tour operators, will be properly vaccinated.

Fiji was able to eradicate Covid-19 for a year until a devastating second wave of the Delta strain killed around 700 people in the one-million-strong country.

If initial evaluations of how easily Omicron spreads are right, the health officials warned there was little Fiji could do to keep it out.

“The public is informed that if the virus is more transmissible than Delta, then it is unavoidable that it will reach Fiji,” the statement added.

Reviving tourism, which accounts for 40% of Fiji’s GDP according to government estimates, is viewed as critical to limiting rising poverty.

The pandemic has generated “the worst economic headwinds we have ever faced,” said to Bainimarama, who added that Fiji needs to attract as many foreign visitors as possible.

He stated, “We must be a cost-competitive destination.”

