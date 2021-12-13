Despite Mercedes’ protests, Verstappen is crowned World Champion.

Max Verstappen emerged as a deserving world champion after stealing the title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday.

The path to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was littered with high-octane moments, but no one could have imagined that the best would come last.

When Mercedes filed two appeals against the result, both of which were denied, the anger spilled over from the track to the stewards’ room.

The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented ninth consecutive constructors’ championship, stated their intention to file a last appeal, meaning the drivers’ championship might still be decided by lawyers.

With only a few circuits remaining in the championship race, Hamilton had secured an unprecedented ninth world title.

“We need a miracle,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said as the 36-year-old Briton cruised to a victory that would have surpassed Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles.

It arrived in the form of Nicholas Latifi, who crashed his Williams four circuits from the finish, causing the safety car to appear. Verstappen stopped into the pits right away for new tyres, but Hamilton did not.

When the race resumed for the 58th and final lap, Verstappen sped by Hamilton on fresh tyres to capture the chequered flag and his first championship, eliciting excitement on the Red Bull pitwall and wrath at Mercedes.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, was thumbing through the FIA regulations to double-check the protocol on safety car procedures while Verstappen, 24, celebrated.

Mercedes’ men did indeed file appeals against the decision.

An FIA hearing took place long after the fans had left the Yas Marina track, rejecting the protests and confirming Verstappen as the first Dutchman to win the race.

However, Mercedes is sure that they have a strong case, and the case might drag on for days.

The safety car that followed Latifi’s incident effectively set up a one-lap ‘penalty shoot-out’ for the championship.

The Red Bull driver surged away to grab the chequered flag after Verstappen and Hamilton started the lap wheel to wheel.

It was a thrilling conclusion to a tournament that spanned 22 incredible acts from Bahrain to Baku, Austin to Abu Dhabi.

"It's insane," remarked Verstappen. "When I was younger, I wanted to be a Formula One driver. You fantasize about winning and being on the podium.