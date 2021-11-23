Despite inflation, US retailers are optimistic about the holiday season.

Despite concerns about inflation and item availability, American consumers look poised to spend lavishly for the holidays after nearly two years of epidemic doom.

This fall has witnessed a surge in consumer interest, with strong “back to school” and Halloween sales boosting anticipation for the holiday season, which begins this week with “Black Friday.”

Last week, Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said, “All indicators are that US customers are looking to celebrate the holiday season.” “They can’t wait to see their families and friends.” However, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group, gasoline costs are up more than 60% from a year ago, and this year’s Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14% higher.

Another concern is a lack of supplies.

Following recent concerns that supply chain snafus might leave Christmas stockings empty, Target, Walmart, and other big-box retailers reassured investors in earnings conference calls during the last week that they’d have enough inventory.

However, there will undoubtedly be gaps, with popular gaming consoles and some high-demand devices from Apple and other firms being particularly difficult to locate.

Customers “might not discover their first choice,” according to Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson.

“If their size, color, or style isn’t available, they’ve demonstrated a strong willingness to keep shopping, interact with our staff in the store, and discover the next best product.”

Concerns about shortages grew considerably in October, when the White House announced a plan to make crucial supply chain infrastructure available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in response to delays at West Coast ports.

There have been some signs of progress since then. Last Monday, the Port of Los Angeles recorded a 35% decrease in the amount of containers that had been there for nine days or longer.

But, as Jen Blackhurst, a supply chain expert at the University of Iowa, points out, the port is simply one source of trouble.

Customers may see gaps in stores or have problems with purchases that don’t arrive on time owing to labor challenges such as a shortage of truck drivers, she cautions.

“I don’t believe there will be significant shortages,” she said. “However, I don’t believe it will be a typical holiday season.” The National Retail Federation predicts an 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent increase in holiday sales, emphasizing that a “fantastic” season hinges in part on retailers’ ability to refill out-of-stock items.

