Despite improved security, Afghanistan’s Hazaras fear an uncertain future.

On Friday, hundreds of Hazara worshippers poured out of a mosque on the outskirts of Kabul, touching their foreheads to the ground as they participated in the week’s most important prayer.

Members of the ethnic minority group claim they feel less frightened since the Taliban gained power on August 15. They have long been oppressed by both the Taliban and Islamic State for their Shiite faith.

“Previously, we were frightened of terrorist strikes during Friday prayers, especially from IS,” Mahdi Hassanzadah told AFP.

“For the time being, the threat is diminished.”

They dread the potential ramifications of being locked out of the Taliban’s new acting administration, which is made up of hardcore militants from the group’s old guard, after holding key positions in previous US-backed governments.

“It is mostly made up of a single ethnicity,” Hassanzadah remarked, referring to the Pashtuns, who are the Taliban’s most powerful ethnic group and Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group.

“We don’t see any Hazaras participating, which is a major concern,” he told AFP.

The Hazara make up the majority of the country’s Shiite minority, and it’s feared that the Taliban – Sunni hardliners – may turn on them again, as they did during their last government in the late 1990s.

Rallies have been bombed, hospitals have been targeted, and commuters have been ambushed in some of Afghanistan’s most horrific attacks.

Suicide bombers from Islamic State killed hundreds of people at a school barely 1.6 kilometers (one mile) from the mosque in June.

According to AFP correspondents, there were noticeably fewer Taliban fighters on the streets and at checkpoints in the Hazara neighborhood.

However, as food prices rise, their primary concern, like that of many others in the capital, was bringing home an income.

“All of the employees who used to work for the government have lost their jobs. Outside the mosque, worshipper Suleiman told AFP that there is a lot of anxiousness and worry.

“It’s not like the Taliban are trying to kill us, but it’s better to die than to live like this.”

Many government services are no longer operational, and the international community, which has long supported Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy, is hesitant to provide cash.

“We haven’t seen anything awful from the Taliban, but there isn’t enough work for everyone; how are we going to feed ourselves?” Suleiman explained.

Hazaras, who make up 10 to 20% of the country’s 38 million population, have been marginalized because of their faith in a society torn apart by deep conflicts.

Nearly half of their people was massacred, according to some estimations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.