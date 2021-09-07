Despite gains in Asia, European and US stocks have fallen.

Investors turned cautious following recent gains, sending European and US shares lower Tuesday, while bitcoin temporarily rose after becoming legal tender in El Salvador before plunging lower.

London markets were down 0.5 percent, Frankfurt was down 0.6 percent, and Paris was down 0.3 percent.

“After yesterday’s strong start, European markets have taken on a much lower tone today on very modest volume,” said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UK’s chief market analyst.

Hewson cited lower-than-expected German ZEW investor forecasts for September, as well as the fact that markets are focusing on a European Central Bank meeting later this week.

“With this week’s ECB rate meeting hanging large, and some buzz that the central bank would start to look at discussing the tapering of its bond purchasing program when it meets on Thursday,” he continued, “there hasn’t been much to get excited about today.”

With the Federal Reserve delaying the start of a steady wind down of its unprecedented support for the economy because to poor US job creation data for August, all eyes are on what the ECB might do.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent in lunchtime trading after US traders returned from the three-day Labor Day vacation weekend.

“Despite recent anticipation that Friday’s low payrolls report would lead to delayed… tapering, it looks US markets are less convinced of the favorable implications of this economic warning sign,” said market analyst Joshua Mahony of online trading platform IG.

In Asian trade, Bitcoin reached a high of $52,921 in mid-May, after El Salvador became the first government in the world to recognize the virtual currency as legal tender. Later in European and US trade, however, it sank rapidly, going below $43,000 before rebounding.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell when Saudi Aramco dropped its selling prices to Asia, while the currency strengthened.

Though rising Delta coronavirus infections and concerns about a slowdown in the economic recovery continue to cast a shadow, Asian markets gained Tuesday, extending previous gains on optimism about the global outlook.

Following Japan’s prime minister’s announcement that he would step down, the Nikkei 225 momentarily broke 30,000 for the first time in five months, indicating increased anticipation for a fresh injection of stimulus.

A better-than-expected figure on Chinese exports and imports also boosted traders’ spirits.

As the Delta variety sends new infections skyrocketing over the world, tempering, the explosive boom that characterized the start of the year has cooled off in recent months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.