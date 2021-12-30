Despite flat Asian trade, SenseTime is the big winner.

Following a mixed close on Wall Street, Asian stocks were mostly flat on Thursday in cautious holiday trade, though Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was a big winner with a 23 percent jump on its Hong Kong debut.

Markets are still worried about the Omicron coronavirus type, with the United States seeing its highest-ever average of new Covid cases and the World Health Organization warning that a “tsunami” of illnesses would bring health systems to their knees.

However, investors have clung to data indicating a lower risk of hospitalization, as well as the fact that trading volumes are extremely low during the Christmas-New Year period.

“Despite global rises in Covid cases, the markets are reflecting the new reality that Covid is here to stay,” Kevin Philip, managing director of Bel Air Investment Advisors, wrote in an email.

“We’ll see less of a Covid-influenced world next year, and a return to normalcy,” he added.

Tokyo closed slightly lower on the last trading day of the year, but the benchmark Nikkei index surged about 5% for the year, reaching its biggest annual closing since the 1989 boom.

Both Hong Kong and Shanghai were slightly higher.

SenseTime was one of the stocks that defied the trend, with its stock price surging only a week after the US placed it on a no-fly list amid allegations of genocide in Xinjiang.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, firm co-founder Tang Xiao’ou’s net worth increased by $500 million to $3.9 billion as a result of the transaction.

In Hong Kong, shares in Evergrande, the troubled Chinese property developer, fell 10% after news that the company had missed two more offshore payments.

Overall, however, the indexes were relatively calm.

Seoul and Taiwan saw slight drops, while Wellington and Manila saw slight gains.

“The number of market participants is low ahead of year-end and New Year holidays, and trade will likely stay sluggish,” Mizuho Securities said.

“Asia is experiencing a mixed day… and it appears that some pre-New Year’s-Eve book squaring is weighing on some markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, an OANDA senior market analyst.

As UK traders returned from a long holiday, the FTSE 100 outperformed global markets, surging 0.7 percent to a nearly two-year high.

However, in Asia and the eurozone, the customary post-Christmas euphoric enthusiasm has evaporated, with markets there finishing lower.

