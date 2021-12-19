Despite England’s early three-wicket burst, Australia’s lead is approaching 400 runs.

After Australia lost three early wickets in an exciting start to day four at the Adelaide Oval, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head knuckled down to move the second Ashes Test farther away from England on Sunday.

The hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and reached 134 for four at the close of the first session of the day-night Test, with England captain Joe Root initially missing after hurting himself while warming up.

After England’s batting meltdown on Saturday, when they were all out for 236 in response to Australia’s 473 for nine declared, they increased their lead to 371 runs.

After Australia lost three wickets for seven runs early in the session, Labuschagne was not out 31 and Head, who struck 152 in the first Test at Brisbane, was unbeaten on 45.

On Saturday, interim captain Steve Smith could have gone for broke and forced the follow-on, but instead chose to send in his batters to build an insurmountable lead.

They played 75 minutes under lights against a pink ball, but lost David Warner, who was run out for 13 after an embarrassing mix-up with Marcus Harris.

Harris started on 21 with nightwatchman Michael Neser on two, but neither batted for long against superb bowling from Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

After getting a nick from Broad, Neser lasted seven balls before a full-length Anderson delivery knocked over his middle stump, and Harris departed two balls later to a blazing catch from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Harris’ position in the team is becoming increasingly precarious, with this innings of 23 being his highest in the series from four knocks.

Buttler’s joy was short-lived when he dropped a routine catch the following ball, giving Smith a lifeline in a blunder similar of the two sitters he dropped off Labuschagne in Australia’s first innings.

After an Ollie Robinson ball flicked off his gloves, he quickly turned from villain to hero by grabbing another wonderful diving catch to remove Smith for six.

Labuschagne and Head built a 79-run partnership, with Head clattering Chris Woakes for four runs to push the margin above 300 runs.

Root had already been injured in the warm-up before the game after getting hit by throw downs. He was late for the start due to a hospital scan, but returned after 85 minutes, looking uncomfortable while fielding a slip.

England resorted to after Root struggled and usual slow bowler Jack Leach was left out.