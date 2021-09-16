Despite Delta Variant Concerns, Retail Sales In August Increased in the United States.

Despite a steep reduction in automobile sales due to supply constraints, retail sales in the United States gained 0.7 percent in August, according to the Commerce Department.

The amount exceeded a Dow Jones forecast of a 0.8 percent drop, indicating that the economy can endure the Delta variant’s consequences.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported a 332,000 increase in jobless claims in the week ending September 11, compared to the Dow Jones’ expectation of 320,000.

Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly increased in August, while weekly jobless claims increased. https://t.co/QVY8rpMrhD pic.twitter.com/6JFcPExzyi

“On the surface, a minor increase in new unemployment claims is discouraging, but not wholly unexpected, given the Delta variant’s toll. “The fall in ongoing claims to a new pandemic era low offsets this somewhat,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said in a statement.

Economists had predicted lower statistics, believing that consumers would cut back on their spending.

Due to issues with the Delta version, several experts are predicting a drop in economic growth in the third quarter. JP Morgan Chase forecasted that GDP would grow at a 5% annual rate from July to September, down from 7%, citing reduced demand and product shortages.

The epidemic continued to have an impact on pubs and restaurants, which were flat during the month but up 31.9 percent from a year ago.

Back-to-school buying boosted economic activity, thus sales remained robust for the most of the month. Despite a surge in jobless claims and a 3.6 percent drop in auto sales, much of the economy was able to post modest increases amid concerns about the Delta variant and rising hospitalizations.

Online sales increased by 5.3 percent, while furniture and house sales increased by 3.7 percent and general item sales increased by 3.5 percent. Electronics and appliances were down 3.1 percent, while athletic goods and music were down 2.7 percent. Overall, sales increased by 15.1 percent from the previous year.

Economists predict that as more individuals are immunized, the economy will rebound.

Before the data was revealed Thursday, Stephen Stanley, chief economist at bond trading firm Amherst Pierpont, said, “I think consumer spending is taking a substantial hit in August and maybe September, but I don’t think there will be lasting harm.”