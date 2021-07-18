Despite deadly South African protests, the Zuma graft trial will resume.

Despite fatal violence that swept the country after his arrest in an unrelated case, South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma’s long-running corruption trial continues on Monday.

Zuma is accused of 16 counts of fraud, bribery, and racketeering in connection with a 1999 purchase of fighter planes, patrol boats, and military equipment from five European arms companies while serving as South Africa’s deputy president.

He is suspected of taking bribes worth four million rand ($277,000) from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense major that has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma’s legal team fought tirelessly to have the charges dropped, and the trial began in May after multiple postponements and delays.

Zuma, who is 79 years old, attended the opening and stated that he is innocent.

Thales has also entered a not guilty plea, and the next hearing has been scheduled on July 19.

But things became ugly when Zuma was found guilty of contempt of South Africa’s top court on June 29 for ignoring graft investigators probing his presidency. A week later, he was imprisoned.

The detention provoked riots in his native province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which turned into a week of deadly looting and burning that stretched to Johannesburg’s economic hub, killing over 200 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who campaigned on a promise to fight corruption, called the protests a “organized and well-planned attack” on the country’s young democracy.

“Those behind these crimes have intended to incite a public insurgency under the guise of a political grievance,” Ramaphosa stated on Friday night.

Analysts worry that Monday’s hearing might rekindle tensions that had subsided late last week.

“Judges’ behavior will be scrutinized,” said Sipho Seepe, a fellow at the University of Zululand in KZN.

“They will demonstrate if they believe justice has not been served,” he said.

The focus of Monday’s hearing will be on Zuma’s defense team’s request to have Chief Prosecutor Billy Downer recused for allegedly leaking information to the media.

Mthunzi Mhaga, a spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority, told AFP, “We will argue hard for the application to be dismissed.”

According to Mhaga, the trial will be held electronically to “prevent interruption.”

Zuma and his supporters have frequently denounced all of these investigations as politically motivated, warning that his imprisonment will cause instability.

They deny, however, that they are to blame for the recent upheaval.

This week, Carl Niehaus, Zuma’s close buddy, told reporters that there was no “planned campaign to lead to looting and bloodshed.”

“However, there is an uprising of people who are deeply concerned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.