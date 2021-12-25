Despite COVID-19, these states were the most ‘entrepreneurial-minded’ in 2021.

COVID-19 has caused nearly two years of economic turmoil in the United States, but the country is already on the mend.

Unemployment claims are hovering around historic lows, weakened sectors are reviving, and salaries are rising, all signals that the US economy is regaining its strength. That is not to suggest that the recovery is complete or that the pandemic is finished, but neither element diminishes the progress Americans have made in regaining some sense of normalcy.

If the COVID-19 pandemic had any unexpected consequences, it was that it encouraged more Americans to consider starting their own enterprises. As employees return to the office in 2020, the flexibility given by working at home arrangements has dwindled, but many are unwilling to give up that flexibility.