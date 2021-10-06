Despite China’s protests, French Senators visit Taiwan.

Despite China’s strong concerns, a delegation of French senators led by a former defense minister arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Beijing rejects any official diplomatic exchanges with Taipei and has actively discouraged politicians from traveling in recent years.

In recent comments on its website, the Chinese embassy warned that the visit would harm China’s interests, Chinese-French relations, and “the image of France.”

China’s concerns have been disregarded by France’s foreign ministry, which stated that senators were free to determine their own trip plans.

According to Taiwan’s foreign ministry, the team will meet Tsai on Thursday before winding off their tour on Sunday.

“Despite threats from the Chinese ambassador to France, the senators are undertaking the trip, demonstrating their persistent dedication to the spirit of freedom and democracy,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In February, the Chinese ambassador wrote to Alain Richard, the head of the French delegation, saying that his visit would “clearly violate the one-China principle” and would “send the wrong signal to pro-independence forces in Taiwan.”

Richard is the chair of the Taiwan Friendship Group in the French Senate, and he has previously visited the island in 2015 and 2018.

Since Tsai took office in 2016, Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan, which it regards as a de facto sovereign entity that is not part of its borders.