Despite Black Friday, Apple’s iPhone prices bite in Turkey.

After the value of the lira hit new record lows this week, buyers in Turkey were faced with significant price hikes for Apple items instead of Black Friday discounts.

On Friday, several Apple gadgets were 25% more expensive than usual, with some price increases exceeding the local minimum wage.

The purchasing power of Turkish consumers has been reduced by persistent double-digit inflation and the weakening of the Turkish currency, resulting in a cost-of-living crisis and pressure on the government to act.

Since the start of 2021, the lira has lost 38% of its value against the dollar, reaching a high of 13 to the dollar earlier this week.

On Thursday evening, the iPhone 12, one of Apple’s most popular models, cost 10,999 liras.

On Friday morning, it cost consumers 13,999 liras (about $1,150), an increase of over 3,000 liras over the net monthly minimum wage of 2,825.90 liras (around $231).

The price of the iPhone 13 increased by 25%, from 11,999 to 14,999 liras, exceeding the official annual inflation rate of 19.89 percent in October.

“It’s Black Friday today,” one Turkish Twitter user joked, “but guess what we have in this country instead of discounts.”

“The lira lost 10-15% of its value (against the dollar on Tuesday), so they had to raise their prices,” said Emirhan, who walked out of the Apple store in Istanbul’s affluent Gayrettepe area carrying a pair of earphones.

In response to the lira depreciation on Tuesday, Apple temporarily halted online sales to allow for price adjustments.

“It used to be prohibitively expensive. It’s now too pricey “Mehmet Mert, 31, who left the store empty-handed, expressed his disappointment.

“You’d have to stop eating to buy something here because of inflation,” the IT manager stated.

The currency crisis has erupted as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed for lower interest rates, despite the fact that mainstream economic theory claims that high interest rates generate inflation.

Since September, the central bank has given in to his demands for rate cuts.

A manager at Gayrettepe’s official Apple store declined to comment. A request for comment from Apple was not immediately returned.