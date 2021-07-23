Despite Biden’s dismissive attitude, Americans are already feeling the effects of inflation: companies are raising prices.

Although President Joe Biden dismisses growing inflation and its long-term impact on consumers, more price increases are on the way for Americans, as multiple corporations warn of rising expenses and describe ways to mitigate them.

Whirlpool is the latest in a long line of firms to issue price increases and inflation warnings.

According to Fox News, Whirlpool, based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, said Thursday that cost inflation might result in $1 billion in additional raw material expenditures, especially since raw material prices, such as resins and steel, have climbed.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chief Financial Officer Jim Peters said pricing is “one of the instruments we haven’t hesitated to use in the past” and cautioned that more price hikes could apply to some categories.

According to The Guardian, Unilever, one of the world’s largest producers of food, drink, beauty products, and consumer goods, announced price increases for salad dressings, cleaning products, and toiletries on Thursday. Unilever, based in London, warned that rising commodity prices have begun to harm profitability, with CEO Alan Jope adding that the company is “facing very considerable cost increases.”

According to Jope, average pricing climbed by 2% in June. According to SkyNews, the company mentioned inflation eight times in its half-year results statement, and consumers should expect price hikes from a company whose brands include Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s, and Magnum ice cream, as well as Colman’s mustard, PG Tips tea, Marmite spread, Dove soap, Lynx deodorant, and Comfort fabric conditioner.

Harley-Davidson, America’s most iconic motorcycle company, said earlier this month that it will impose a 2% pricing extra on a handful of bikes sold in the United States.

The company has also been hurt by rising raw material costs and delayed shipment expenses.

General Mills, a cereal company, announced on July 1 that it expects inflation to be 7% this year and described steps to minimize the impact, including price hikes and placing less substance in packages, according to CNBC. As part of its strategic cost management plan, the corporation has since boosted food service industry pricing.

Consumer prices in the United States increased 5.4 percent from a year ago in June, the largest increase in 13 years, according to Labor Department data.

According to Bloomberg, Biden claimed at a townhall meeting on Thursday that long-term inflation in the United States is “very unlikely.” He was, however. Brief News from Washington Newsday.