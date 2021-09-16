Despite an increase in retail sales, US stocks have struggled to get traction.

Despite statistics showing a comeback in retail sales, US markets dipped on Thursday, while European stocks rose.

After making big gains on Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both fell at the opening bell on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent.

Analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage said, “September appears to be living up to its typically lethargic form.”

The slow start occurred despite data showing that US retail sales rose unexpectedly by 0.7 percent in August, despite a decline in vehicle sales. A shortage of semiconductors has hampered auto manufacture.

According to Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, “this study should induce a confidence that spending activity will be stronger (or remain robust) in the following months as anxieties relating to the Delta variant dissipate.”

In recent weeks, markets have been torn between optimism about the economy and the impact of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, which has compounded already challenging supply chain issues in some industries.

Prices have been rising as a result of shortages, which has investors concerned that a spike in inflation could compel central banks to withdraw economic stimulus and raise interest rates soon.

Meanwhile, first-time unemployment claims in the United States increased slightly last week, while continuing claims decreased.

European markets were trading higher in the afternoon deals.

London increased by 0.6 percent, Frankfurt by 0.7 percent, and Paris by 1.1 percent.

Oil prices fell after soaring the day before on news of reduced US oil stocks as storms wreaked havoc on Gulf of Mexico output last week.

Stock markets in Asia struggled to recover from the previous day’s sell-off, with Hong Kong driven down by fresh losses in casinos and internet firms following Chinese government crackdowns on the industries.

Concerns over the growing Delta coronavirus strain and its influence on the region’s economic recovery further dampened sentiment.

Traders are also keeping an eye on Chinese property giant Evergrande, which is awash in debt and on the verge of declaring bankruptcy, which observers believe will have far-reaching consequences.

With Macau casinos in the limelight amid city officials’ plans to tighten their grip on the industry, Hong Kong’s main equities index led Asia’s losses, extending its losing streak to a fourth day.

In response to the recommendations, which include having a government representative on their boards, the valuations of the six publicly traded companies were slashed by trillions of dollars.

Concerns were sparked by the announcement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.