Despite an increase in customer spending, Kroger is suffering from higher grocery prices and theft.

Even though grocery stores are necessary businesses, they are suffering from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger, which operates the most supermarkets in the United States, announced that same-store sales were down 0.6 percent in the three months ending on Friday, matching the high level of sales seen during the epidemic last year. The figure contrasts with shoppers filling baskets with larger items and making more frequent journeys to the store—a trend that has been masked by other variables influencing the company’s revenues.

Even while year-over-year sales data in the produce, floral, deli, and bakery categories of the stores increased, the company is facing narrower profit margins due to greater supply chain costs, rising food prices due to inflation, and rising levels of theft. During the call, Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip also mentioned that transportation expenses have increased and that storage space is limited. The grocer is suffering as a result of all of the issues combined.

Overall, the firm topped expectations with revenue of $31.68 billion in the second quarter, but fell short on GAAP profitability, which closed the quarter at $0.61 per share.

According to Yahoo Finance, the revelation caused the company’s stock to drop by 9% on Friday.

Kroger is the largest grocery chain in the United States, with brands such as Baker’s, City Market, Fred Meyer, Fry’s Harris Teeter, King Soopers, and Ralph’s.

They have over 2,800 locations in 35 states.