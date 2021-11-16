Despite Americans’ pessimism about rising inflation, retail sales in the United States increased by 1.7 percent.

Even if Americans are concerned about rising prices, it appears that they are continuing to shop for the holidays this year.

The US Census Bureau released its newest retail sales report on Tuesday, revealing that sales at merchants, both online and offline, increased by 1.7 percent in October compared to September. This figure is 16.3 percent higher than the same period the previous year.

Food shopping at stores and restaurants yielded relatively minor benefits. Grocery store spending grew 1.1 percent in October compared to September, but restaurant spending remained unchanged. Clothing and personal care products were the only categories of goods to show a decrease while remaining above last year’s levels.

The fastest-growing category was online shopping, which increased by 4.0 percent, followed by fuel and building supplies, which increased by 3.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

The strong increase in retail sales comes at a time when Americans are more gloomy than they have been in a decade, owing to rising prices. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index revealed this week that consumers were feeling their most negative since the Great Recession’s recovery began in 2011.

Inflation has pushed up prices. The Department of Labor’s newest Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index data both showed that products, especially staples like food and energy, are growing more expensive to purchase.

The abrupt rise in pricing has been linked to a mixture of global supply chain bottlenecks and pent-up demand when the COVID-19 outbreak relaxed shopping prohibitions.

The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have both expressed concern about rising inflation and taken actions to combat it.

President Joe Biden promised last month that addressing continuing supply chain bottlenecks and minimizing a shipment backlog would be a top focus. He has announced collaborations with private enterprises to ensure that deliveries from U.S. ports are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that commodities are delivered to market.

Following its quarterly meeting last week, the Federal Reserve reduced its multibillion-dollar monthly asset purchases. The central bank will begin progressively lowering its purchases by $15 billion each month starting this month.