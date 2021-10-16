Despite a TV blackout over the diversity row, the Golden Globes will go on.

Despite NBC’s decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award show due to concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, the Golden Globes will go on, organizers announced Friday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globes and has been criticized for racism, misogyny, bullying, and corruption, stated that the winners of the annual film and television awards will be presented on January 9.

There are no details on how the prizes will be announced or if there will be a physical ceremony.

The glamorous Globes ceremony generally kicks off Hollywood’s flashy award season, attracting a who’s who of Hollywood’s A-listers to an extravagant and champagne-soaked affair.

After major Hollywood studios discontinued their affiliation with the HFPA and celebs like Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson attacked the organization, NBC pulled the plug on the celebration in May.

Netflix and Amazon Studios declared at the time that they would not cooperate with the HFPA unless it made more “serious” and “substantial” improvements to its ranks.

The uproar erupted after it was revealed in February that the HFPA had no Black members, despite the fact that displeasure with the organization has been smoldering in Hollywood for years.

The HFPA welcomed 21 new members last month, describing it as “the largest and most diverse” new class in its 78-year existence, with another expansion planned for next year.

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and the group announced a five-year cooperation to “promote diversity, equity, and inclusion across the worldwide entertainment business.”