Despite a supply chain hit, Caterpillar’s earnings increase.

Caterpillar’s third-quarter profits were boosted by broad-based industrial growth, according to data reported Thursday, but executives claimed supply chain issues prevented even higher profits.

Supply chain issues were “more serious than we thought,” according to Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby, impeding larger sales gains as more of Caterpillar’s industrial clients ramp up activities.

During a conference call with investors, Umpleby indicated that “we are having some hurdles” in meeting demand owing to supply chain issues, but that the exact amount is “very difficult to define.”

Umpleby acknowledged supply chain and logistical challenges as “fluid,” declining to predict when things will improve.

“The good news is that client demand is driving a lot of this,” he said, adding that the company had raised pricing owing to higher freight expenses.

Caterpillar, which makes construction, mining, and energy equipment, had freight delays on several important goods, which hampered output.

In light of the issues, Caterpillar has changed several manufacturing procedures and added more inventory, according to Umpleby.

Caterpillar reported profits of $1.4 billion, up slightly from the previous year.

The company’s revenue climbed by 25% to $12.4 billion. Total operational costs increased by around 21% to $10.7 billion.

In pre-market trade, shares increased 1.0 percent to $198.10.