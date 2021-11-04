Despite a slowing gaming boom, Nintendo raises its profit forecast.

Nintendo raised its full-year net profit projection on Thursday, despite a poorer first-half performance as the worldwide gaming surge fueled by the coronavirus shutdown slowed.

On the heels of good sales in the first half and ahead of the release of three titles in the popular Pokemon franchise, the Japanese behemoth predicted better software sales for the year ending March 2022.

However, due to a worldwide chip scarcity that continues to affect numerous industries, including video games, it cut its yearly sales estimate for its Switch system.

Nintendo said in a statement that “we cut expected shipments for the second half after reviewing our manufacturing plan, considering the impact of a global supply-demand crisis of semiconductors and other parts.”

Due to the chip shortage, yearly Switch output is anticipated to drop roughly 20% below its objective for the current fiscal year, according to Japanese media.

Despite the challenges, the Kyoto-based company forecasted a net profit of 350 billion yen ($3.1 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from a previous forecast of 340 billion yen.

It also increased its software sales target to 200 million units, citing “first-half sales results.”

“Software sales are projected to increase in the second half due to planned new releases in the Pokemon franchise,” Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP.

In November, Nintendo will release “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl,” with “Pokemon Legends: Arceus” following in January.

However, due to blackouts in China and a semiconductor shortage, “hardware is expected to be in limited supply” in the coming months, according to Yasuda.

Nintendo has cut its annual Switch sales estimate for the current fiscal year from 25.5 million to 24 million units.

Boosted by the unprecedented popularity of the Switch and the family-friendly game “Animal Crossing,” the company achieved its highest-ever yearly profit in 2020-21, as demand for indoor entertainment skyrocketed at the height of the pandemic.

However, as many countries return to normalcy, the streak of good fortune for game developers has waned.

Nintendo’s net profit fell 19.4% to 171.8 billion yen in the six months to September, but it was still up from 62 billion yen in the same period last year.

“Profit levels were extraordinarily high last year,” Rakuten Securities’ chief analyst Yasuo Imanaka told AFP ahead of the results announcement.

"Against a backdrop of low demand, 'Animal Crossing' and 'Mario Kart' contributed significantly to earnings.