Despite a slowing gaming boom, Nintendo raises its annual profit forecast.

Nintendo raised its full-year net profit projection on Thursday, despite a poorer first-half performance as the worldwide gaming surge fueled by the coronavirus shutdown slowed.

The Japanese gaming behemoth now forecasts a net profit of 350 billion yen ($3.1 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from 340 billion yen previously.

It also raised its software sales target for this fiscal year, citing three titles from the popular Pokemon brand as examples.

Following the debut of an enhanced iteration of its Switch system in October, the Kyoto-based company’s prognosis has improved.

Nintendo, on the other hand, decreased its yearly sales estimate for the Switch, citing reports in Japanese media that production will be hampered by the global chip shortage.

Nintendo’s net profit fell 19.4% to 171.8 billion yen in the six months to September, but it was still up from 62 billion yen in the same period last year.

As life returns to normal in many nations, the surge in demand for gaming devices that occurred during pandemic lockdowns is waning.

Nintendo made its highest-ever yearly profit in 2020-21, thanks to the Switch console’s soaring popularity and the family-friendly game “Animal Crossing.”

It cut its annual Switch sales estimate for the current fiscal year to 24 million units from the previous forecast of 25.5 million.

Due to the chip shortage, annual Switch output is anticipated to dip by 20% from its objective for the current fiscal year, according to the Nikkei business daily.