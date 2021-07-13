Despite a rise in consumer prices in the United States, stocks remain stable.

Despite the worst increase in US inflation in almost two decades, stock markets remained calm Tuesday as major banks reported good second-quarter profits.

The Dow Jones index was slightly lower in early New York exchanges, and markets in London, Frankfurt, and Paris hovered around zero in midday trade.

Inflation in the United States increased by 5.4 percent in June, the highest increase since August 2008.

Even after excluding the more volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation increased by 4.5 percent, the most since November 1991, according to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, US banks have had a great start to the second-quarter earnings season.

JPMorgan Chase announced that its second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $11.9 billion, including revenues from cash set aside for bad loans during the pandemic.

The Bank of England, following the lead of the US Federal Reserve, removed all restrictions on shareholder dividend payouts in the commercial banking sector on Tuesday.

A US inflation statistic of more than 5.0 percent, according to Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, might “revive the worries that inflation may not subside as quickly as the US policymakers first believed.”

Some investors are afraid that rising inflation as countries emerge from Covid lockdowns may prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates sooner than planned, delaying the recovery.

The markets will be watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to US legislators on central bank policy on Thursday.

In recent months, rising oil costs have been a major cause of inflation in many countries.

Despite a study that suggested oil demand climbed last month as growing immunization rates helped maintain healthy economic activity, crude price fluctuations were muted on Tuesday.

In the study, the International Energy Agency also cautioned that prices would continue volatile until the OPEC+ alliance secured an agreement to enhance supply.

At the same time, according to Oanda analyst Edward Moya, “the healthy crude demand picture is starting to take a knock as many countries continue to struggle with the more infectious Delta form.”

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.1 percent to 7,135.71 points.

Frankfurt – DAX 30: 15,799.89, up less than 0.1 percent.

FLAT is at 6,561.81 on the CAC 40 in Paris.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,097.48, up 0.1 percent.

DOW DOWN 0.3 PERCENT AT 34,901.33 IN NEW YORK

Nikkei 225: UP.